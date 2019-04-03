Sources: UCLA in talks with TCU's Dixon for job

The UCLA Bruins and representatives for TCU coach Jamie Dixon have engaged on contract parameters and his buyout with the Horned Frogs, sources told ESPN on Wednesday, but no deal has yet been reached.

Dixon is among the finalists to replace Steve Alford, who was fired by the Bruins on New Year's Eve.

UCLA's interest in Dixon was first reported by GoJoeBruin.com.

UCLA gauged the interest of a number of big-time coaches, including John Calipari. Earlier this week, Calipari signed a lifetime contract with Kentucky after having initial discussions with the Bruins.

UCLA also has targeted Virginia's Tony Bennett, but the Cavaliers are playing in this weekend's Final Four and Bennett has delayed any potential job discussions until after their season ends.

Dixon received a two-year contract extension from TCU after last season, leaving him signed through the 2023-24 season. The contract is believed to include a hefty buyout.

Dixon, a Hollywood, California, native, took over TCU in 2016 after 13 seasons with Pittsburgh. The Horned Frogs have reached one NCAA tournament under Dixon but won the NIT title in 2017 and reached the NIT semifinals this season before losing to Texas on Tuesday.

Dixon left New York City with his team and staff on Wednesday morning to return to Fort Worth, sources told ESPN.