Standout UNC guard White declares for draft

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Coby White has declared for the NBA draft.

The freshman averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists this season, shooting 42.2 percent from the field.

Roy Williams called White a pleasure to coach.

Editor's Picks UNC freshman Little declares for NBA draft North Carolina's Nassir Little, the No. 16 prospect in the ESPN 100 draft rankings, has declared for the NBA draft.

"I just loved every minute of coaching Coby," Williams said. "He committed to us prior to his junior year, so even though he played one season as a Tar Heel, we've known his family for a long time. It's been an honor to have gotten to know them."

White is the number 10 draft prospect in ESPN's top 100 rankings.