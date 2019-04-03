Standout UNC guard White declares for draft

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Coby White has declared for the NBA draft.
The freshman averaged 16.1 points and 4.1 assists this season, shooting 42.2 percent from the field.
View this post on Instagram
First, I want to thank God for everything he has blessed me with, including the ability to live out my dream of playing basketball. This season has taught me so much and I wouldn't trade the opportunity to play at UNC with a group of guys that have truly become my brothers for anything. These past 10 months have been the highlight of my basketball career and I've grown so much on and off the court. Thank you is not enough to show my gratitude to the best coaching staff. They pushed me and the entire team to be the best players we could be. I want to thank my brothers who I stepped in between those lines with me everyday. The growth we experienced by coming together, not only as team, but a real family made this year unforgettable. I know for certain, I can count on all of them no matter what...love y'all boys! Thank you to the fans that supported and motivated us through the wins and losses. I've always had a dream of playing basketball in the NBA and with that being said, I've decided to enter the 2019 NBA draft. This year, this school, this experience has prepared me for the next phase of my basketball journey. Again, thank you! Carolina will forever be my home! I will forever be a Tar Heel! This is not a goodbye, but until next time. Go Tar Heels! #FMF
Roy Williams called White a pleasure to coach.
"I just loved every minute of coaching Coby," Williams said. "He committed to us prior to his junior year, so even though he played one season as a Tar Heel, we've known his family for a long time. It's been an honor to have gotten to know them."
White is the number 10 draft prospect in ESPN's top 100 rankings.