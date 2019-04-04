ESPN 100 G Harris gets release from Va. Tech

ESPN 100 guard Anthony Harris received his release from Virginia Tech on Thursday, he told ESPN.

Harris signed with Buzz Williams and the Hokies back in November. Williams left on Wednesday to become the head coach at Texas A&M.

Harris told ESPN he's completely reopening his recruitment, but that he will still consider both Virginia Tech and Texas A&M.

"All schools," Harris said.

A 6-foot-4 combo guard from Paul VI High School (Virginia), Harris originally chose Virginia Tech over a list that included Wake Forest, Miami and Duke.

He averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer.