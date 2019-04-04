Sampson signs long-term deal with Houston

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has signed a contract extension to remain with the Cougars through the 2024-25 season, the school announced Thursday.

The new deal will pay Sampson $18 million over the next six seasons, sources told ESPN's Sam Khan Jr.

Sampson had been the primary candidate for the Arkansas job once the Razorbacks fired Mike Anderson last month.

Kelvin Sampson led the Cougars to a 33-4 record this season, Shane Bevel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

"I am excited to be at the University of Houston," Sampson said. "We built this program to a point where we can compete for championships now, and I am glad our administration is on board."

Sampson cited chancellor Renu Khator, board of regents chairman Tilman Fertitta and athletic director Chris Pezman, saying, "They have given us a chance to compete for championships. That's all a coach wants."

Sampson, 63, took over at Houston in 2014 and has led the Cougars to two NCAA tournament appearances in five seasons. They finished 33-4 this season, winning the American Athletic Conference and advancing to the Sweet 16 before losing to Kentucky last week.

"I am proud of our team this year," he said. "The people that matter most are the players. Everything we do is for them. We have great young men who represent this University the right way. I am excited to continue to be the coach and recruit kids that our fan base can be proud of. We are excited about the future."

Sampson has revived a college career that was derailed by NCAA violations regarding impermissible calls to recruits at both Oklahoma and Indiana. Those violations resulted in a five-year show cause order from the NCAA that kept Sampson, who took the Sooners to the Final Four in 2002, out of college coaching until he was hired at Houston.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.