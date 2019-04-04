        <
          Kentucky lands Bucknell grad transfer Sestina

          1:16 PM ET
          Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
          Kentucky has landed a commitment from Bucknell graduate transfer Nate Sestina, one of the more sought-after graduate transfers available this spring.

          Sestina announced his commitment on Twitter.

          Sestina, a 6-foot-9 power forward, averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds last season while shooting 38.0 percent from 3-point range. He earned second-team all-Patriot League honors. He helped lead Bucknell to a share of the Patriot League regular-season title before it fell in the conference tournament title game to Colgate. Sestina had 21 points, five rebounds and three 3-pointers in the defeat to Colgate.

          Kentucky had only one senior in its rotation this season, former graduate transfer Reid Travis, but the Wildcats are expected to lose at least three players to the NBA draft; PJ Washington, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson are among the top-20 players in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.

