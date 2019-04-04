Kentucky lands Bucknell grad transfer Sestina

Kentucky has landed a commitment from Bucknell graduate transfer Nate Sestina, one of the more sought-after graduate transfers available this spring.

Sestina announced his commitment on Twitter.

It's been an amazing ride from Emporium to Bucknell and everywhere in between, and it's surreal to think my college basketball career isn't over yet.



I'm humbled to get started with @KentuckyMBB! Need to thank God, my family, my coaches, teammates and @UKCoachCalipari #BBN pic.twitter.com/JS3ZKqIS4e — Nate Sestina (@NateSestina23) April 4, 2019

Sestina, a 6-foot-9 power forward, averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds last season while shooting 38.0 percent from 3-point range. He earned second-team all-Patriot League honors. He helped lead Bucknell to a share of the Patriot League regular-season title before it fell in the conference tournament title game to Colgate. Sestina had 21 points, five rebounds and three 3-pointers in the defeat to Colgate.

Kentucky had only one senior in its rotation this season, former graduate transfer Reid Travis, but the Wildcats are expected to lose at least three players to the NBA draft; PJ Washington, Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson are among the top-20 players in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.