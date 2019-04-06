St. John's AD: 'Mullin is our head coach'

St. John's athletic director Mike Cragg made a public show of support for Chris Mullin amid rumblings that the Red Storm coach's relationship with administration had become rocky.

In a statement Saturday, Cragg tried to make it known that he intends to keep Mullin in the job.

"Let me be clear and I said from the start, Coach Mullin is our head coach and we are not looking for another head coach," Cragg said.

Cragg also highlighted recent meetings between him and Mullin, calling those sessions "productive, engaging and positive for the future of St. John's Basketball and our athletic department as a whole."

Chris Mullin is 59-73 in four seasons as St. John's head coach. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Sources told ESPN's Jeff Borzello there were points of contention between the two sides in this week's meetings, leading to industry speculation on a potential buyout or coaching change.

Saturday's proclamation by Cragg would appear to put that possibility to rest.

Mullin led St. John's to a 21-13 record and the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015. The Red Storm have seen their win total increase each year under Mullin after a 8-24 debut season in 2015-16.