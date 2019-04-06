5 takeaways from Virginia's Final Four win over Auburn

In a back-and-fourth finish, Kyle Guy is fouled on a 3-point attempt in the final seconds, sinks all three free throws as Virginia advances to the title game. (1:19)

One year after suffering the most shocking loss in NCAA tournament history, Virginia will play for a national title. Here's how the Cavaliers got the job done, and what comes next.

The Cavaliers have pulled off back-to-back miracle finishes:

First there was Mamadi Diakite's game-tying shot at the end of regulation against Purdue, in a game the Hoos went on to win in overtime. But even the victory over the Boilermakers might take a backseat in Virginia lore to what happened against Auburn.

Tony Bennett's team was down by four points with 17 seconds left, and still trailed by two with 1.5 seconds remaining. That's when Ty Jerome inbounded the ball to Kyle Guy in the left corner, who was fouled by Samir Doughty in the act of shooting a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in the game.

Guy made all three free throws, Auburn's attempt at a full-court miracle fell short, and the rest is history. Virginia won 63-62 and will play for the title.

Kyle Guy made the decisive three free throws after a foul was called on Auburn's Samir Doughty. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Controversy was everywhere in the last five seconds

It wasn't just the call against Doughty. With approximately 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Jerome was bringing the ball quickly up the floor as his team trailed 62-60. The junior attempted a behind-the-back dribble, when the ball hit the back of his right foot.

As Jerome retrieved the ball after it had bounced away from him, he picked it up instead of continuing his dribble. The play should have been called a double-dribble.

Jerome and De'Andre Hunter played Virginia into the national title game

In a game that will be remembered for Guy hitting three supremely important free throws, it was two of his teammates who put the Cavaliers in position to pull off another improbable finish.

Jerome led all scorers with 21 points and was 4-of-9 on his 3s. Hunter came out strong after halftime. In the second half, he scored 10 of his 14 points in the latest Virginia game that came in under 60 possessions (59) and came down to the wire.

Auburn mounted an amazing comeback

The game actually looked to be effectively over when Virginia led 57-47 with 5:22 remaining, but the Tigers fought back thanks to three made 3s down the stretch by Bryce Brown. The senior finished the game with 12 points, but his heroics in the final minutes were nearly enough for Bruce Pearl's team to pull out the win.

In particular, Brown and his teammates excelled at taking care of the ball and maximizing the number of chances they had to score. No Auburn player recorded more than two offensive boards, but as a team the Tigers pulled down nine offensive rebounds. It was almost enough.

Virginia will need better shooting at the line and more second chances Monday night

Before Guy went 3-of-3 at the line in the last second of the game, Virginia had gone just 3-of-9 on its free throws. If not for the miracle finish, wasted chances at the line were going to be this team's last memory.

Speaking of surprises, the Cavaliers rebounded just 17 percent of their missed shots. On a night when Bennett's team was recording its best shooting of the tournament since the Gardner-Webb game, the lack of scoring opportunities nearly cost them their season. Virginia will want to do better on the offensive glass on Monday night.