One of the most controversial endings in NCAA tournament history unfolded in just 1.5 seconds of game time. Here's how, in pictures, the Virginia Cavaliers outlasted the Auburn Tigers in Saturday's first Final Four matchup.

With 1.5 seconds left, Ty Jerome grabbed a loose ball, which resulted in a double-dribble the officials did not call on him. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Kyle Guy got the ball and attempted the game-winning shot over Samir Doughty. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The shot didn't go in, and as fans went wild, a foul whistle went unheard by many. Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Doughty was called for the foul, and Kyle Guy got three shots. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Kyle Guy's shot would hit the rim and bounce off, no good. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

Kyle Guy made all three free throws to put Virginia up 63-62. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images