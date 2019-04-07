Arkansas hires Nevada's Musselman as coach

Nevada's Eric Musselman has been hired as the next head coach at Arkansas.

Musselman, 54, has led Nevada to three NCAA tournament appearances in four seasons since taking over in Reno, winning 110 games during his time with the Wolf Pack and making a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018. This season, Nevada started 24-1 and won a share of the Mountain West regular-season championship before losing to Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

"I want to thank Eric Musselman for four thrilling seasons with the Wolf Pack and for elevating the Nevada men's basketball program to the top of the Mountain West Conference," Nevada athletic director Doug Knuth said in a statement. "We wish Eric and Danyelle nothing but the best moving forward.

"We will immediately begin a national search for the next leader of the Wolf Pack men's basketball program and will have no further comment until that search is completed."

Musselman has had a well-traveled career, highlighted by stints as an NBA head coach with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. He also spent several years as a head coach in the CBA and D-League and has made stops as an assistant in both the NBA and college. Prior to becoming the head coach at Nevada, Musselman was an assistant coach at LSU for one season.

Musselman replaces Mike Anderson, who was fired last month after eight seasons in Fayetteville. Anderson led Arkansas to three NCAA tournaments during his time as Razorbacks coach.