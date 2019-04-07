Sources: Musselman in talks to coach Arkansas

Nevada's Eric Musselman is in negotiations to become the next head coach at Arkansas, sources told ESPN.

Both sides expect a deal to be reached barring something unexpected, sources said.

Musselman, 54, has led Nevada to three NCAA tournament appearances in four seasons since taking over in Reno, winning 110 games during his time with the Wolf Pack and making a Sweet 16 appearance in 2018. This season, Nevada started 24-1 and won a share of the Mountain West regular-season championship before losing to Florida in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Musselman has had a well-traveled career, highlighted by stints as an NBA head coach with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. He also spent several years as a head coach in the CBA and D-League and has made stops as an assistant in both the NBA and college. Prior to becoming the head coach at Nevada, Musselman was an assistant coach at LSU for one season.

If a deal is reached, Musselman would replace Mike Anderson, who was fired last month after eight seasons in Fayetteville. Anderson led Arkansas to three NCAA tournaments during his time as Razorbacks coach.