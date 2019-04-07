Vols' Barnes named Naismith Coach of Year

Tennessee's Rick Barnes was named the 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year on Sunday.

He is the first Tennessee men's basketball coach to receive the award. The late Pat Summitt won the women's award five times.

Barnes edged out Texas Tech's Chris Beard, Virginia's Tony Bennett and Houston's Kelvin Sampson for the award. Beard was named The Associated Press' Coach of the Year on Thursday.

"To say the least, I'm honored. I'm humbled really," Barnes said in a statement.

Barnes led Tennessee to a 31-6 record this season and to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament.