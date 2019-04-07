Sources: Wofford's Young, Va. Tech near deal

Wofford's Mike Young is in talks to become the next head coach at Virginia Tech, sources told ESPN.

A deal is not done yet, according to sources, but the two sides are close.

Young would replace Buzz Williams, who left for Texas A&M earlier this week after five seasons in Blacksburg. Williams led the Hokies to the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons, including a Sweet 16 run this season before losing to Duke.

Young, a Virginia native, has been at Wofford in some capacity since 1989. He spent 13 seasons as an assistant coach for the Terriers, then was promoted to head coach in 2002 after Richard Johnson was promoted from head coach to athletic director. He led Wofford to five NCAA tournaments in his 17 seasons in charge of the Terriers.

Wofford went undefeated in the Southern Conference this season, finishing 30-5 overall. The Terriers earned a 7-seed in the NCAA tournament and beat Seton Hall in the first round.

The news was first reported by Stadium.