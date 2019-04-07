Va. Tech hires Wofford's Young as new coach

Wofford's Mike Young has been hired as the men's basketball coach at Virginia Tech, the school announced Sunday.

"Coach Young has earned tremendous respect and admiration across the nation for the integrity and winning tradition that were trademarks of his program at Wofford," Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a statement announcing Young's hiring. "His track record of winning consistently on the basketball court combined with his ability to develop young men into leaders and help them fulfill their potential academically and athletically appealed to us at Virginia Tech. His propensity as a recruiter, a teacher and an innovative coach are all attributes that will serve him well at Tech."

Young replaces Buzz Williams, who left for Texas A&M last week after five seasons in Blacksburg. Williams led the Hokies to the NCAA tournament in each of the past three seasons, including a Sweet 16 run this season before losing to Duke.

"I've long admired Virginia Tech from afar for its principles, as well as for the ability of its athletic programs to consistently win with integrity. I can't wait to meet our student-athletes, support staff and fans as we prepare to get to work in Blacksburg," Young said in the statement.

Young, a Virginia native, had been at Wofford in some capacity since 1989. He spent 13 seasons as an assistant coach for the Terriers, then was promoted to head coach in 2002 after Richard Johnson was promoted from head coach to athletic director. He led Wofford to five NCAA tournaments in his 17 seasons in charge.

Wofford went undefeated in the Southern Conference this season, finishing 30-5 overall. The Terriers earned a 7-seed in the NCAA tournament and beat Seton Hall in the first round.