Texas Tech's Owens in boot, expected to play

Texas Tech men's basketball coach Chris Beard told ESPN's Allison Williams that he expects starting forward Tariq Owens to play in Monday's national championship game but will have a better idea on Monday after treatment and rest.

Owens sprained his ankle after falling awkwardly in the second half of Saturday night's win over Michigan State. He was assisted to the locker room but came sprinting out of the tunnel later in the game. He re-entered the game with 6:52 remaining but went back to the bench at the 5:38 mark.

Owens wasn't made available to the media on Sunday afternoon but was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot at U.S. Bank Stadium. He didn't practice on Sunday.

Beard told Williams that if it was a normal Saturday-to-Monday turnaround, Owens probably would not play.

Owens, a 6-foot-10 senior, was a key factor during his 23 minutes against Michigan State. He had seven points and four rebounds and blocked three shots. On the season, Owens averaged 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.

Texas Tech faces Virginia at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday night.