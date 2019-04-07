Edwards to leave Purdue and enter NBA draft

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards says he will forgo his final collegiate season and enter this summer's NBA draft.

In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, Edwards said he will be hiring an agent, a move that will end the possibility for him to later withdraw from the draft.

Edwards is ranked No. 25 among ESPN's top 100 draft prospects. He is the No. 3-ranked point guard, behind Murray State's Ja Morant and Darius Garland, who withdrew from Vanderbilt in January.

Edwards scored 42 points in Purdue's second-round win over Villanova and the team's Elite Eight loss to Virginia.

In Purdue's four tournament games, Edwards averaged 34.8 points and broke the NCAA tournament record for total 3-pointers with 28.

For the season, he averaged 24.3 points and 2.9 assists per game and shot 39.4 percent from the field.