Edwards to leave Purdue and enter NBA draft

Purdue guard Carsen Edwards says he will forgo his final collegiate season and enter this summer's NBA draft.
In a statement posted on Twitter on Sunday, Edwards said he will be hiring an agent, a move that will end the possibility for him to later withdraw from the draft.
April 7, 2019
Edwards is ranked No. 25 among ESPN's top 100 draft prospects. He is the No. 3-ranked point guard, behind Murray State's Ja Morant and Darius Garland, who withdrew from Vanderbilt in January.
Edwards scored 42 points in Purdue's second-round win over Villanova and the team's Elite Eight loss to Virginia.
In Purdue's four tournament games, Edwards averaged 34.8 points and broke the NCAA tournament record for total 3-pointers with 28.
For the season, he averaged 24.3 points and 2.9 assists per game and shot 39.4 percent from the field.