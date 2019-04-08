Va. Tech's Alexander-Walker to enter NBA draft

Virginia Tech Hokies guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker says he will enter the NBA draft, forgoing the final two years of his collegiate eligibility.

Alexander-Walker announced his decision on social media on Sunday night and said he would hire an agent.

Walker averaged 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season for the Hokies, though Duke held him to nine points on 3-of-10 shooting in the Blue Devils' 75-73 win in the Sweet 16.

Editor's Picks Va. Tech hires Wofford's Young as new coach Wafford's Mike Young has been hired as the next men's basketball coach at Virginia Tech.

ESPN ranks Alexander-Walker as the No. 22 player overall -- and the No. 6 shooting guard -- in this year's draft. He was the No. 21 pick in the most recent mock draft on March 19.

Walker's announcement came shortly after Virginia Tech confirmed it was hiring coach Mike Young from Wofford to replace Buzz Williams, who left for Texas A&M last week.

Young will have to rebuild without Alexander-Walker and departing seniors Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw.

The NBA draft will be June 20.