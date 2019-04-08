Kansas forward Lawson entering NBA draft

Kansas junior forward Dedric Lawson has announced he's entering the NBA draft.

Lawson took to Twitter to share his decision.

"First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talent and opportunities to play the game I love. I would also like to thank Coach Self, KU Coaching Staff, Academic Advisors, and the best fans in the country from the University of Kansas for allowing me to recreate myself and display my talents. After prayer and discussion with my family, I will pursue my life's dream by delcaring for the NBA draft. I will begin my preparation for the NBA immediately. RockChalk JayHawk for Life !!"

Lawson, the 46th ranked player in ESPN's Top 100 draft prospects, averaged 19.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for a Jayhawks team that got knocked out in the second round of the NCAA tournament by eventual Final Four participant Auburn.