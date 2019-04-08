Pearl on missed double dribble: 'Get over it'

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl comments on the missed double dribble call that may have cost his team a trip to the national championship game. (1:13)

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl isn't dwelling on the missed call on a potential double dribble by Virginia's Ty Jerome that might have helped his team advance to the national title game.

Pearl said Monday on ESPN's Get Up! that human error is a part of the game and he's proud of how his players handled a crushing defeat on Saturday.

"The biggest point I want to make, and I'm sincere in this, I'm not just saying this because it's politically the right thing to say. There is human error involved in the game. Kids make mistakes, coaches make mistakes. Yes, officials will make mistakes. That's part of the game. Get over it," he said.

"Sometimes they're going to go your way, sometimes they're not going to go your way. Are we going to give God less glory because we lost and ... only because we win? Stop. Grow up, this is part of the game. These kids taught us, I think, in many, many ways how to handle defeat. And that's a difficult thing to do for these young kids. And I'm proud of them."

The missed call came with Auburn leading by two points when Jerome dribbled behind his back and the ball hit the back of his right foot. Jerome then picked up the ball and dribbled again. The infraction went uncalled, and Bryce Brown fouled Jerome to force an inbounds play with 1.5 seconds left.

If the double dribble had been called, it likely would have led to Auburn winning the game. Instead, Virginia won the game 63-62 when Kyle Guy made three free throws with 0.6 seconds left after being fouled on by Samir Doughty on a 3-point attempt. Brown and Doughty both said they disagreed with the call after the game.

J.D. Collins, the NCAA's national coordinator of officiating, issued a statement explaining that the foul was called because Doughty "moved into the airborne shooter, making contact with Guy while taking away his landing spot."

Collins declined to comment on the potential double dribble.