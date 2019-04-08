Duke freshman Tre Jones to return next season

Duke freshman Tre Jones is returning to the Blue Devils for his sophomore season, the school announced on Twitter on Monday.

Jones, a 6-foot-2 guard, is ranked as the No. 4 point guard and No. 29 overall in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.

He was one of four five-star prospects in Duke's 2018 recruiting class, along with Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish. The other three are likely to turn pro and enter June's NBA draft.

Jones averaged 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. He struggled with his jump shot, however, making just 26.2 percent of his 3-point attempts.

One of the best on-ball defenders in the country, Jones also averaged 1.9 steals.

Duke was the overall 1-seed in the NCAA tournament but lost in the Elite Eight to Michigan State. Jones struggled against All-American Cassius Winston, finishing with just four points. He had perhaps his best game of the season against Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16, though, finishing with 22 points, eight assists and zero turnovers and going 5-for-7 from behind the 3-point line.

Jones had hinted he might be returning on social media Saturday night with an Instagram post of him shrugging his shoulders and a caption that said, "Year 2?"