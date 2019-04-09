Thousands celebrate as Virginia returns with title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Virginia's national champion men's basketball team was greeted by a throng of several thousand fans when it returned to campus Tuesday.

The Cavaliers won their first men's basketball national championship on Monday night, defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime in Minneapolis.

The crowd Tuesday chanted "U-V-A, U-V-A" as police motorcycles escorted the buses carrying the team into the parking lot of John Paul Jones Arena. The players and coaches walked down a path set off by barricades, high-fiving fans on their way to a podium.

Virginia post player Mamadi Diakite drew huge cheers when he got off the bus holding the national championship trophy high above his head, and the crowd chanted "Tony, Tony" when coach Tony Bennett emerged.

Bennett the addressed the crowd, saying, "I guess this really happened. We won the national championship." And fans erupted again.