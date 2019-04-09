FSU sophomore Kabengele declares for NBA draft

Florida State Seminoles forward Mfiondu Kabengele intends to hire an agent and will declare for the NBA draft.

The sophomore, ranked No. 30 in the ESPN 100, announced his decision on social media on Tuesday. Due to new NCAA rules, Kabengele still has the option to return to school.

Kabengele, 21, had a breakout season for FSU, averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game.

On a team full of big, athletic players, Kabengele stood out -- leading the Seminoles in points and blocks.

Florida State finished the year 29-8 (13-5) and made the Sweet 16 for the second straight season, before losing to Gonzaga.