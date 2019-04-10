BYU hires Utah Valley's Pope as new head coach

BYU has hired Utah Valley's Mark Pope as its next head coach, the school announced Wednesday afternoon.

Pope, 46, replaces Dave Rose, who stepped down last month after 14 seasons in charge of the Cougars.

After a college career at Washington and Kentucky, where he won a national championship in 1996, Pope spent seven seasons playing in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets. He moved to coaching in 2009, joining Mark Fox's staff at Georgia before going to Wake Forest for one season. Rose then hired him at BYU, where he spent four seasons as an assistant coach.

In Pope's four seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley, the Wolverines went 77-56 overall, including a 34-24 record in the WAC. They finished second in the league in each of the past two seasons and won a combined 48 games.