Sources: Alford front-runner for Nevada vacancy

Former UCLA coach Steve Alford is in talks to become Nevada's next head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Alford interviewed with the Wolf Pack and has emerged as the front-runner, according to sources.

Alford was fired by UCLA on Dec. 31 and has briefly been linked to other openings this spring. He spent five-and-a-half seasons with the Bruins, reaching four NCAA tournaments and making three Sweet 16 appearances.

Before taking over in Westwood, Alford spent six seasons at New Mexico, where he went to three NCAA tournaments. He was also the head coach at Iowa and Missouri State, where he made a combined four NCAA tournament appearances.

Alford would replace Eric Musselman, who left earlier this month for the head-coaching job at Arkansas. Musselman led Nevada to three NCAA tournaments in four seasons.

Alford's candidacy was first reported by The Athletic.