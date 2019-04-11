St. Joseph's Kimble transferring to Louisville

Guard Lamarr Kimble is leaving St. Joseph's and will go to Louisville as a graduate transfer, the Hawks announced Thursday.

Kimble, a Philadelphia native, averaged 15.6 points and 2.8 assists per game for St. Joe's and was the only player in school history to serve as team captain for three years.

He missed all but one game in the 2017-18 season with a foot injury and has two years of eligibility remaining.

In a release from St. Joseph's, coach Billy Lange said that he and Kimble had talked throughout the processs.

"He has clearly and thoughtfully expressed his desire to be in a basketball situation where he feels he will be the primary ballhandler," Lange said. "We support him in chasing his dreams."

Lange took over for Phil Martelli, St. Joe's longtime coach, who was fired on March 19 after 24 seasons.