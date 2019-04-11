Sources: Nevada's Brown enters transfer portal

Nevada freshman forward Jordan Brown, a former McDonald's All-American, entered his name into the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, sources told ESPN.

Brown can still return to the Wolf Pack despite being in the portal.

Eric Musselman left the Wolf Pack to become the head coach at Arkansas earlier this month, and the school has yet to replace him. The front-runner for the job, according to sources, is former UCLA head coach Steve Alford.

Brown, a 6-foot-10 power forward, was ranked No. 33 in the ESPN 100 for the 2018 class. He was the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Nevada since Luke Babbitt pledged in 2008. Arizona and California were also involved down the stretch for Brown, although UCLA and Stanford also recruited him heavily.

Playing behind seniors Trey Porter, Tre'Shawn Thurman and Jordan Caroline, Brown didn't see an extended role as a freshman with Nevada. He averaged 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds, with his lone double-figure scoring games coming in mid-November.