Duke's Reddish declares for draft after 'epic' year

Duke freshman Cam Reddish said on social media Thursday that he was declaring for the NBA draft.

Reddish, the No. 7 prospect on ESPN's Top 100, averaged 13.5 points in just under 30 minutes a game this season.

Reddish's teammate RJ Barrett announced Wednesday that he was entering the draft, which leaves only Zion Williamson among Duke's Big Three to declare.

Starting point guard Tre Jones announced on Monday that he would be back at Duke for his sophomore season.