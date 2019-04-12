Kentucky's Herro to test NBA draft waters

Calling his freshman season at Kentucky "incredible," Wildcats guard Tyler Herro announced Friday that he will test the NBA draft process.

"As Coach Cal and the staff promised, it was the hardest thing I've ever done," Herro said in a tweeted statement, referencing his season at Kentucky. "This staff challenged me to be the best version of myself. I'm proud of what we accomplished as a team and how I elevated my game personally."

Ranked No. 17 in the ESPN Top 100, Herro averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Kentucky reached the Elite Eight before being knocked out by SEC foe Auburn.

Herro said he will work with an agent, but under NCAA rules he can still pull out of the draft by May 29 and rejoin the Wildcats. There are several stipulations attached to that rule, and if the player returns to school, he must end the relationship with the agent.