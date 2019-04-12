Wade meets with LSU, NCAA; no decision Friday

Suspended LSU basketball coach Will Wade met with university and NCAA officials on Friday, more than a month after the school suspended him for not answering questions about his relationship with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins, a central figure in the federal government's investigation into college basketball corruption.

"It is unlikely LSU makes any decisions today regarding Coach Wade," an LSU spokesperson said in a statement.

Wade's unwillingness to discuss what he said to Dawkins in telephone calls that were intercepted by FBI wiretaps caused the school to suspend him from coaching in the Tigers' games in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.

Last month, ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported that in one of the phone calls intercepted by FBI wiretaps, Wade expressed frustration about his inability to close what he described as a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit. According to people familiar with the calls, Wade was frustrated with a handler of current LSU guard Javonte Smart, who was then a top-50 recruit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

In a different telephone call with Dawkins, Wade joked that the player would be compensated more than the "rookie minimum."

Wade told Dawkins that he had made deals for "as good of players as him" that were "a lot simpler than this."

After transcripts of the calls were published, LSU suspended Wade and named Tony Benford interim coach.

Wade, 36, has a 43-20 record in two seasons at LSU. Five LSU underclassmen -- Smart, Naz Reid, Skylar Mays, Tremont Waters and Emmitt Williams -- have announced their intentions to at least test the NBA draft.