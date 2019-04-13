Virginia fans turn out to celebrate NCAA title

Tony Bennett calls Virginia's NCAA tournament run one of the greatest stories ever written. (1:05)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Thousands of fans turned out Saturday to celebrate Virginia's first national championship in basketball.

The crowd filled one side of Scott Stadium five days after the Cavaliers beat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime to win the title.

"This is more than we expected," coach Tony Bennett said of the crowd after he and the team emerged from a tunnel to wild cheering.

Bennett compared Saturday's celebration for the Cavaliers to that of Clemson's national champion football team when it was acknowledged during a basketball game in January. He said he wondered if he'd ever see the same thing at Virginia.

"That day is now," he yelled, pumping his fist in the air.

The Cavaliers "are part of one of the greatest stories that I've ever seen written, and it will be told over and over again."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.