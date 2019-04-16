College basketball transfer rankings for 2019-20 and 2020-21

The number of transfers has increased significantly over the past few years, and with the introduction of the transfer portal, it has been taken to a different level. One week after the NCAA tournament ended, there already are more than 700 departures from Division I schools. It can be overwhelming at times, so here are the 100 best, sorted by those who we'll see playing college basketball in 2019-20 and those who must sit out next season.
(Last updated April 16, 2019. Will be updated regularly.)
Immediately eligible transfers | Sit-out transfers
Immediately eligible transfers
1. Rayjon Tucker, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Little Rock
Tucker started his career at Florida Gulf Coast, and he has high majors all over him. He averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds last season, and he shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range.
2. Nate Sestina, 6-9, 245 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Bucknell
Committed to Kentucky
Averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, shot 38.0 percent from 3.
3. Shakur Juiston, 6-7, 220 pounds, PF, RS Jr., UNLV
Expected to get a redshirt for this past season after playing just eight games. Was a force in 2017-18, averaging 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds.
4. Justin Pierce, 6-7, 215 pounds, SF, RS Jr., William & Mary
Pierce can fill a variety of roles. He already visited Notre Dame, and he will visit Michigan this weekend. Averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
5. Admon Gilder, 6-4, 199 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Texas A&M
Missed this past season with an injury, but was a productive all-around player for Texas A&M in 2017-18. Averaged 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds and shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range.
6. Christian Keeling, 6-4, 175 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Charleston Southern
Has visits lined up to Georgia Tech and Clemson and is expected to meet with North Carolina. Averaged 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds and shot 38.0 percent from 3.
7. Chris Clarke, 6-6, 215 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Virginia Tech
Clarke was suspended the entire season due to off-court issues, but he was one of the more versatile players in the ACC in 2017-18. Averaged 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
8. Lamont West, 6-8, 222 pounds, PF, RS Jr., West Virginia
Committed to Missouri State
Averaged 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.
9. Jayce Johnson, 7-0, 235 pounds, C, RS Jr., Utah
Was a major factor down the stretch for Utah, especially on the glass and at the defensive end. Averaged 7.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.
10. Lamarr Kimble, 6-0, 185 pounds, G, RS Jr., Saint Joseph's
Committed to Louisville.
Averaged 15.6 points and 2.8 assists.
11. Luwane Pipkins, 5-11, 180 pounds, PG, RS Jr., UMass
Committed to Providence
Averaged 16.0 points and 5.2 assists.
12. Jahaad Proctor, 6-3, 215 pounds, SG, RS Jr., High Point
Second-team All-Big South selection has a number of high-major programs in the mix. Averaged 19.5 points and 3.3 assists.
13. Jason Carter, 6-8, 230 pounds, PF, Soph., Ohio
Committed to Xavier
Averaged 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds. Could have two years.
14. Joey Brunk, 6-11, 230 pounds, PF, RS Soph., Butler
Brunk has Indiana and Ole Miss on his trail, and he has two years left to play. Averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds.
15. James "Beetle" Bolden, 6-0, 175 pounds, G, RS Jr., West Virginia
Committed to Alabama
Averaged 12.2 points and shot 34.9 percent from 3.
16. Camron Justice, 6-3, 180 pounds, SG, RS Jr., IUPUI
The former Vanderbilt guard had a breakout season during his one year with the Jaguars. He averaged 18.6 points and shot 35.2 percent from 3.
17. KJ Feagin, 6-1, 190 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Santa Clara
Committed to San Diego State.
Averaged 17.5 points and 4.0 assists in 2017-18.
18. Jaevin Cumberland, 6-3, 185 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Oakland
The cousin of Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland is a big-time backcourt scorer. Averaged 17.2 points and 3.5 assists and shot 39.9 percent from 3.
19. Max Hazzard, 5-10, 170 pounds, SG, RS Jr., UC Irvine
Hazzard boosted his stock after hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 19 points against Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Averaged 12.5 points and shot 38.7 percent from 3.
20. Akwasi Yeboah, 6-6, 235 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Stony Brook
Yeboah left Stony Brook after coach Jeff Boals departed the Seawolves for Ohio. Averaged 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.
21. Terrell Allen, 6-3, 185 pounds, PG, RS Jr., UCF
Allen's numbers don't jump off the page, but he is a good distributor and defender who can knock down 3s. Averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 assists.
22. Daniel Utomi, 6-6, 215 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Akron
A talented wing, Utomi played very well over the final few games of the season and showed some perimeter range. Averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.
23. Pat Andree, 6-8, 225 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Lehigh
The perfect stretch-4 for a high-major program, Andree averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds and shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range.
24. TJ Holyfield, 6-8, 227 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Stephen F. Austin
Holyfield announced he would be visiting Kansas, Illinois, Texas Tech, Miami and Oregon. Averaged 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in 2017-18.
25. Derrik Smits, 7-1, 240 pounds, C, RS Jr., Valparaiso
Given his size and production, Smits is being pursued by Arizona State, NC State and Butler. Averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.
26. Matej Kavas, 6-8, 200 pounds, F, RS Jr., Seattle
He missed time with a broken shin, but Kavas still shot 45.8 percent from 3. Averaged 15.2 points in 2017-18 and 10.3 points in 2018-19.
27. Jake Toolson, 6-5, 205 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Utah Valley
Toolson started his career at BYU and could end it there, after Mark Pope left Utah Valley to become the head coach at BYU. Averaged 15.7 points and shot 44.8 percent from 3.
28. Alihan Demir, 6-9, 232 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Drexel
There aren't a ton of bigs on the grad market, which makes Demir a more sought-after option. Averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.
29. Keith Stone, 6-8, 253 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Florida
Missed the last half of the season with an injury, but Stone has good size and provides inside-outside production. Averaged 6.1 points and shot 40.5 percent from 3.
30. Dazon Ingram, 6-5, 210 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Alabama
Had a consistent role with the Crimson Tide for the past three seasons, but left when coach Avery Johnson was fired. Averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.
31. Shawn Occeus, 6-4, 208 pounds, SG, Jr., Northeastern
It's unclear whether Occeus will be a grad transfer, but if he does go that direction, he'll be a solid two-way player at his next stop. Averaged 9.9 points.
32. Quinton Adlesh, 6-0, 195 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Columbia
Committed to USC
Averaged 13.5 points and shot 37.2 percent from 3.
33. Haanif Cheatham, 6-5, 195 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Florida Gulf Coast
Has played just 15 games total since the 2016-17 season, but has been a productive scorer at both his stops. Averaged 13.2 points through 10 games this past season.
34. Matt Milon, 6-5, 195 pounds, SG, RS Jr., William & Mary
Another one of the several players who left the Tribe following coach Tony Shaver's firing, Milon shot better than 40 percent from 3 and averaged 13.0 points.
35. Donnell Gresham, 6-1, 203 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Northeastern
Gresham brought a little bit of everything to a good Northeastern team, making perimeter shots, distributing and rebounding. Averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 rebounds and shot 37.9 percent from 3.
36. Matt Ryan, 6-8, 209 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Vanderbilt
A shooter with size, Ryan saw his 3-point percentage drop to 32.8 percent this past season. Still averaged 8.1 points.
37. Jeantal Cylla, 6-7, 215 pounds, SF, RS Jr., UNC Wilmington
The Florida native can stretch the floor a bit and has a variety of levels in pursuit. Averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.
38. Dominik Olejniczak, 7-0, 255 pounds, C, RS Jr., Ole Miss
He started his career at Drake and didn't put up big numbers at Ole Miss, but he is a 7-footer who can fill a role. Averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.
39. K.J. Lawson, 6-8, 210 pounds, F, RS Jr., Kansas
The older brother of Kansas forward Dedric Lawson, K.J. didn't quite make the expected impact, but he is versatile. He averaged 3.1 points for the Jayhawks last season.
40. Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, 6-4, 191 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Tenn. St.
The Memphis native has good size for his position and can shoot it from the perimeter. Averaged 14.3 points and shot 38.1 percent from 3.
41. Brandon Boyd, 6-0, 180 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Idaho State
Boyd entered the transfer portal after coach Bill Evans was fired. Averaged 14.2 points and 3.6 assists.
42. Brandonn Kamga, 6-5, 215 pounds, SG, RS Jr., High Point
Another redshirt junior leaving High Point, Kamga averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 35.1 percent from 3-point range.
43. Kareem South, 6-2, 185 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
South has had some high majors reach out, as well as others. Averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 36.7 percent from 3.
44. Deng Geu, 6-8, 215 pounds, PF, RS Jr., North Dakota State
His per-40 numbers are excellent: 21.0 points and 10.7 rebounds. He only played 18.3 minutes per game but averaged 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.
45. Jonathan Laurent, 6-6, 215 pounds, F, RS Jr., UMass
The former Rutgers forward showed some perimeter range this past season at UMass. Averaged 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 46.7 percent from 3.
46. Deion James, 6-8, 215 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Colorado State
James sat out this past season, but he provided solid scoring and rebounding in 2017-18. Averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.
47. Anthony Bonner, 6-8, 215 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Colorado State
Committed to Missouri State
Bonner has good size and can really shoot it from the perimeter. He has shot better than 40 percent from 3 in each of the past two seasons, and he averaged 11.2 points this past season.
48. Malik Ellison, 6-6, 215 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Pittsburgh
After stops at St. John's and Pittsburgh, Ellison is headed elsewhere. Averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.
49. Edric Dennis, 6-0, 190 pounds, SG, RS Jr., UT Arlington
Dennis sat out one season after transferring from Jackson State, then averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. He hit the 30-point mark twice, and he will bring scoring to his next stop.
50. Nisre Zouzoua, 6-2, 200 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Nevada
Zouzoua averaged just 1.3 points this past season at Nevada, but he could thrive if he drops down a level again. Was a big-time scorer at Bryant, averaging 20.3 points in 2016-17.
Next in line: Aaron Falzon, Northwestern; Daniel Giddens, Alabama; Matt Freeman, Oklahoma; Barret Benson, Northwestern; Javan White, Clemson; Isaiah White, Maine; Jalone Friday, Abilene Christian; JoJo Anderson, Nevada; Joe Hugley, Central Connecticut; Preston Parks, Tennessee-Martin; Donnell Gresham, Northeastern; Curtis Cobb, UMass
Sit-out transfers (eligible in 2020-21 season)
1. Sam Hauser, 6-8, 225 pounds, PF, Jr., Marquette
The older Hauser has just one year left to play, but he likely would be an all-conference player regardless of destination. He averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds this past season, while shooting 40.2 percent from 3.
2. David Jenkins, 6-2, 200 pounds, SG, Soph., South Dakota State
After playing second fiddle to Mike Daum, the big-time scorer (19.7 PPG, 45.3 3PT%) left following coach T.J. Otzelberger's departure for UNLV. His final seven includes UNLV, Gonzaga, UCLA, Oregon, Washington State, Memphis and South Dakota State.
3. Joey Hauser, 6-9, 230 pounds, PF, Fr., Marquette
The former top-50 recruit will be a package deal with his older brother, Sam, but Joey has three years left to play. He was inconsistent down the stretch, but he still averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 42.5 percent from 3.
4. LJ Figueroa, 6-6, 195 pounds, SG, Soph., St. John's
Decided to transfer after coach Chris Mullin stepped down and could revisit his decision after the Red Storm replace him. Averaged 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds, and shot 38.3 percent from 3-point range.
5. Jahvon Quinerly, 6-1, 175 pounds, PG, Fr., Villanova
A five-star prospect in 2018, Quinerly didn't beat out Collin Gillespie for a starting role, then struggled for most of his freshman season. Averaged 3.2 points.
6. Anthony Duruji, 6-7, 215 pounds, SF, Soph., Louisiana Tech
Committed to Florida
One of the best pure athletes in this group of transfers, Duruji averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds.
7. Jordan Brown, 6-11, 210 pounds, PF, Fr., Nevada
Despite being a McDonald's All-American in 2018, Brown played behind Jordan Caroline and Trey Porter for the Wolf Pack and left following the coaching change in Reno. Averaged 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds.
8. Joel Ntambwe, 6-9, 210 pounds, F, Fr., UNLV
Already visited both UConn and Nebraska. Averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and shot 38.6 percent from 3-point range.
9. Eric Williams Jr., 6-6, 205 pounds, F, Soph., Duquesne
It didn't take long for Williams to drum up a list of big-time schools, with Missouri and Oregon quickly scheduling visits. Averaged 14.0 points and 7.6 rebounds.
10. Cameron Lard, 6-9, 225 pounds, PF, Soph., Iowa State
When he is on the floor, Lard is a factor down low. But he played just 24 games this past season due to a mix of suspension and injuries. Averaged just 5.6 points, but put up 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds as a freshman.
11. Jaylen Fisher, 6-2, 195 pounds, PG, Jr., TCU
Fisher has struggled with injuries for the past two seasons and only played nine games before leaving the Horned Frogs this past season. Averaged 12.1 points and shot 44.1 percent from 3.
12. D.J. Harvey, 6-6, 225 pounds, SG, Soph., Notre Dame
A former top-50 prospect, Harvey had a solid sophomore season, and he still has enough name cachet to garner some interest. Averaged 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds.
13. Justice Sueing, 6-7, 215 pounds, SF, Soph., California
Cal's leading scorer and rebounder, Sueing started a mass exodus shortly after the Golden Bears replaced coach Wyking Jones with Mark Fox. Averaged 14.3 points and 6.0 rebounds.
14. Caleb Daniels, 6-4, 205 pounds, SG, Soph., Tulane
Daniels left after the Green Wave fired Mike Dunleavy Sr. and hired Ron Hunter. Averaged 16.9 points and 3.3 assists.
15. Takal Molson, 6-5, 205 pounds, SG, Soph., Canisius
One of the better two-way players in the MAAC, Molson averaged 16.9 points and 5.4 rebounds. Seton Hall is among a number of schools on his list.
16. Thomas Allen, 6-1, 184 pounds, SG, Soph., Nebraska
Committed to NC State
Averaged 8.7 points.
17. Darius McNeill, 6-3, 182 pounds, SG, Soph., California
The Houston native has Baylor, TCU and SMU on his list. Averaged 11.0 points and shot 34.9 percent from 3-point range.
18. Jared Bynum, 5-10, 172 pounds, PG, Fr., Saint Joseph's
Given his status as a sit-one, play-three point guard, a number of Big East schools have become involved. Averaged 11.3 points and 4.5 assists.
19. Nick Honor, 5-10, 190 pounds, PG, Fr., Fordham
Could be a sought-after transfer upon averaging 15.3 points and 3.0 assists. Still has three years left to play.
20. Adam Flagler, 6-3, 170 pounds, SG, Fr., Presbyterian
The freshman of the year in the Big South, Flagler averaged 15.9 points and shot 38.2 percent from 3-point range.
21. Kevin Easley, 6-6, 232 pounds, SF, Fr., Chattanooga
It's no surprise that Easley has high-major interest from the likes of TCU and Washington State. Three years to play, averaged 14.2 points and 6.7 rebounds and shot 39.7 percent from 3.
22. Noah Horchler, 6-8, 210 pounds, PF, Jr., North Florida
Has to sit out and only has one year left to play, but Horchler has no shortage of suitors. Just visited Providence. Averaged 16.0 points and 9.3 rebounds.
23. Landers Nolley, 6-7, 230 pounds, SF, Fr., Virginia Tech
An ESPN 100 prospect in 2018, Nolley was ineligible this past season, then decided to transfer out once Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M.
24. Wabissa Bede, 6-1, 195 pounds, PG, Soph., Virginia Tech
Moved into the starting lineup midway through the season, but decided to leave after Buzz Williams went to Texas A&M. Averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 assists.
25. Teyvion Kirk, 6-4, 185 pounds, SG, Soph., Ohio
Kirk left following the coaching change at Ohio. Has two years left to play after averaging 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
26. Cheikh Mbacke Diong, 6-11, 220 pounds, C, Soph., UNLV
Diong is one of the few sit-out options with legitimate size who was fairly productive at his previous stop. Averaged 6.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Could return to UNLV.
27. Desmond Cambridge, 6-4, 180 pounds, SG, Soph., Brown
Cambridge put up big numbers in the first two-thirds of the season, including 30-plus points on three different occasions, before tapering off late in the season. Averaged 15.7 points.
28. Jaedon Ledee, 6-9, 230 pounds, PF, Fr., Ohio State
Had some moments during his freshman season in Columbus, but wasn't a factor in Big Ten play. Averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds.
29. Kaden Archie, 6-6, 205 pounds, SF, Fr., TCU
Left TCU after just 10 games, but he has yet to find a destination. Entered college with some buzz, but averaged 2.1 points.
30. Antwann Jones, 6-6, 205 pounds, SG, Fr., Memphis
Played a bigger role early in the season, but then saw extended minutes down the stretch. Good size for the wing. Averaged 4.7 points and 3.0 rebounds.
31. Terry Nolan, 6-2, 180 pounds, SG, Soph., George Washington
He averaged 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore, and he has generated interest from all levels. TCU, Murray State, Coppin State and others are involved.
32. J'Raan Brooks, 6-9, 220 pounds, PF, Fr., USC
ESPN 100 prospect that committed and decommitted from both USC and St. John's before ending up back at USC out of high school. Averaged 2.0 points and 1.3 rebounds.
33. Dalano Banton, 6-8, 190 pounds, SF, Fr., Western Kentucky
It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Banton end up at the high-major level despite his middling numbers (3.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists). Has good size and playmaking ability.
34. Michael Weathers, 6-2, 180 pounds, SG, RS Soph., Oklahoma State
Weathers had off-court issues at Oklahoma State and was dismissed by Mike Boynton midway through the season. Averaged 9.2 points after sitting out following his transfer from Miami (Ohio).
35. Javon Freeman, 6-3, 175 pounds, SG, Fr., Valparaiso
One of a handful of players who left Valparaiso following the season, Freeman averaged 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds as a freshman.
36. Chase Audige, 6-4, 190 pounds, SG, Fr., William & Mary
Part of the group of departures after Tony Shaver was fired, Audige has three years remaining, averaging 9.6 points and shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range.
37. Charlie Moore, 5-11, 180 pounds, PG, RS Soph., Kansas
Was expected to bring depth and shooting to Kansas' backcourt, but after averaging 12.2 points as a freshman at California, was a nonfactor in Lawrence. Averaged 2.9 points.
38. Isaiah Washington, 6-1, 195 pounds, PG, Soph., Minnesota
Came into college with some hype due to his flashy play and top-100 ranking, but couldn't carve out a consistent role in two seasons. Averaged 4.3 points and 2.8 assists.
39. Marcus Shaver, 6-2, 185 pounds, G, Soph., Portland
Shaver was one of the few bright spots for Portland this past season, averaging 14.8 points. He also shot 40 percent from 3-point range in WCC play.
40. Jordan Davis, 6-2, 195 pounds, SG, Soph., Dayton
Committed to Middle Tennessee State
Averaged 9.8 points.
41. Cameron Tyson, 6-3, 185 pounds, SG, Fr., Idaho
After transferring nearly a month ago, there hasn't been much in the way of updates. He did average 13.5 points and shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range.
42. Evan Gilyard, 5-10, 155 pounds, G, Soph., UTEP
The Chicago native averaged 13.6 points and shot 35.5 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore.
43. Makai Ashton-Langford, 6-3, 185 pounds, PG, Soph., Providence
A top-40 prospect coming out of high school, Ashton-Langford had 20 points against Villanova in January but couldn't provide consistent production. Averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 assists.
44. Neftali Alvarez, 6-2, 165 pounds, PG, Fr., Fairfield
Departed after Fairfield fired Sydney Johnson and hired Jay Young. Averaged 11.5 points and 3.3 assists as a freshman.
45. Connor Vanover, 7-3, 225 pounds, C, Fr., California
Vanover was another player to leave California following the coaching change. At 7-foot-3 with three years to play, he'll find a landing spot. Averaged 7.5 points and 1.3 blocks.
46. Michael Steadman, 6-10, 210 pounds, PF, Jr., San Jose State
Committed to Montana
Averaged 13.2 points and 8.5 rebounds.
47. Maurice Calloo, 6-9, 225 pounds, PF, Fr., Oklahoma State
Dismissed midway through the season, Calloo just took a visit to Nebraska. Averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds.
48. Deaundrae Ballard, 6-5, 197 pounds, SG, Soph., Florida
Barely saw the floor over the final 10 games of this past season, but the former top-100 recruit has great length and good athleticism. Averaged 4.6 points.
49. Trace Young, 6-9, 179 pounds, F, Fr., Wyoming
Young didn't put up big numbers as a freshman, but he is skilled and has good size. Averaged 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, but shot 37.0 percent from 3.
50. Keonte Kennedy, 6-5, 187 pounds, SG, Fr., Xavier
Committed to TCU
Averaged 2.0 points.
Next in line: Teshaun Hightower, Georgia; Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, UNLV; Sean Mobley, VCU; Anthony Mack, Miami; Xavier Bishop, UMKC; Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, Arkansas (committed to Tulsa); Curtis Haywood, Georgia Tech; Jake Forrester, Indiana; Tai Strickland, Wisconsin; Clifton Moore, Indiana; Connor Crabtree, Tulane; L.J. Owens, William & Mary; Mike Lewis II, Nevada; Tim Finke, Grand Canyon