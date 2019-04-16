College basketball transfer rankings for 2019-20 and 2020-21

The number of transfers has increased significantly over the past few years, and with the introduction of the transfer portal, it has been taken to a different level. One week after the NCAA tournament ended, there already are more than 700 departures from Division I schools. It can be overwhelming at times, so here are the 100 best, sorted by those who we'll see playing college basketball in 2019-20 and those who must sit out next season.

(Last updated April 16, 2019. Will be updated regularly.)

Immediately eligible transfers | Sit-out transfers

Immediately eligible transfers

1. Rayjon Tucker, 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Little Rock

Tucker started his career at Florida Gulf Coast, and he has high majors all over him. He averaged 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds last season, and he shot 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

2. Nate Sestina, 6-9, 245 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Bucknell

Committed to Kentucky

Averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, shot 38.0 percent from 3.

3. Shakur Juiston, 6-7, 220 pounds, PF, RS Jr., UNLV

Expected to get a redshirt for this past season after playing just eight games. Was a force in 2017-18, averaging 14.6 points and 10.0 rebounds.

4. Justin Pierce, 6-7, 215 pounds, SF, RS Jr., William & Mary

Pierce can fill a variety of roles. He already visited Notre Dame, and he will visit Michigan this weekend. Averaged 14.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

5. Admon Gilder, 6-4, 199 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Texas A&M

Missed this past season with an injury, but was a productive all-around player for Texas A&M in 2017-18. Averaged 12.3 points and 4.1 rebounds and shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

6. Christian Keeling, 6-4, 175 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Charleston Southern

Has visits lined up to Georgia Tech and Clemson and is expected to meet with North Carolina. Averaged 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds and shot 38.0 percent from 3.

7. Chris Clarke, 6-6, 215 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Virginia Tech

Clarke was suspended the entire season due to off-court issues, but he was one of the more versatile players in the ACC in 2017-18. Averaged 8.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

8. Lamont West, 6-8, 222 pounds, PF, RS Jr., West Virginia

Committed to Missouri State

Averaged 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

9. Jayce Johnson, 7-0, 235 pounds, C, RS Jr., Utah

Was a major factor down the stretch for Utah, especially on the glass and at the defensive end. Averaged 7.1 points and 7.7 rebounds.

10. Lamarr Kimble, 6-0, 185 pounds, G, RS Jr., Saint Joseph's

Committed to Louisville.

Averaged 15.6 points and 2.8 assists.

11. Luwane Pipkins, 5-11, 180 pounds, PG, RS Jr., UMass

Committed to Providence

Averaged 16.0 points and 5.2 assists.

12. Jahaad Proctor, 6-3, 215 pounds, SG, RS Jr., High Point

Second-team All-Big South selection has a number of high-major programs in the mix. Averaged 19.5 points and 3.3 assists.

13. Jason Carter, 6-8, 230 pounds, PF, Soph., Ohio

Committed to Xavier

Averaged 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds. Could have two years.

14. Joey Brunk, 6-11, 230 pounds, PF, RS Soph., Butler

Brunk has Indiana and Ole Miss on his trail, and he has two years left to play. Averaged 7.6 points and 3.6 rebounds.

15. James "Beetle" Bolden, 6-0, 175 pounds, G, RS Jr., West Virginia

Committed to Alabama

Averaged 12.2 points and shot 34.9 percent from 3.

16. Camron Justice, 6-3, 180 pounds, SG, RS Jr., IUPUI

The former Vanderbilt guard had a breakout season during his one year with the Jaguars. He averaged 18.6 points and shot 35.2 percent from 3.

17. KJ Feagin, 6-1, 190 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Santa Clara

Committed to San Diego State.

Averaged 17.5 points and 4.0 assists in 2017-18.

18. Jaevin Cumberland, 6-3, 185 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Oakland

The cousin of Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland is a big-time backcourt scorer. Averaged 17.2 points and 3.5 assists and shot 39.9 percent from 3.

19. Max Hazzard, 5-10, 170 pounds, SG, RS Jr., UC Irvine

Hazzard boosted his stock after hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 19 points against Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Averaged 12.5 points and shot 38.7 percent from 3.

20. Akwasi Yeboah, 6-6, 235 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Stony Brook

Yeboah left Stony Brook after coach Jeff Boals departed the Seawolves for Ohio. Averaged 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

21. Terrell Allen, 6-3, 185 pounds, PG, RS Jr., UCF

Allen's numbers don't jump off the page, but he is a good distributor and defender who can knock down 3s. Averaged 6.7 points and 4.3 assists.

22. Daniel Utomi, 6-6, 215 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Akron

A talented wing, Utomi played very well over the final few games of the season and showed some perimeter range. Averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.

23. Pat Andree, 6-8, 225 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Lehigh

The perfect stretch-4 for a high-major program, Andree averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds and shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range.

24. TJ Holyfield, 6-8, 227 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Stephen F. Austin

Holyfield announced he would be visiting Kansas, Illinois, Texas Tech, Miami and Oregon. Averaged 12.9 points and 6.4 rebounds in 2017-18.

25. Derrik Smits, 7-1, 240 pounds, C, RS Jr., Valparaiso

Given his size and production, Smits is being pursued by Arizona State, NC State and Butler. Averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.

26. Matej Kavas, 6-8, 200 pounds, F, RS Jr., Seattle

He missed time with a broken shin, but Kavas still shot 45.8 percent from 3. Averaged 15.2 points in 2017-18 and 10.3 points in 2018-19.

27. Jake Toolson, 6-5, 205 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Utah Valley

Toolson started his career at BYU and could end it there, after Mark Pope left Utah Valley to become the head coach at BYU. Averaged 15.7 points and shot 44.8 percent from 3.

28. Alihan Demir, 6-9, 232 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Drexel

There aren't a ton of bigs on the grad market, which makes Demir a more sought-after option. Averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.

29. Keith Stone, 6-8, 253 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Florida

Missed the last half of the season with an injury, but Stone has good size and provides inside-outside production. Averaged 6.1 points and shot 40.5 percent from 3.

30. Dazon Ingram, 6-5, 210 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Alabama

Had a consistent role with the Crimson Tide for the past three seasons, but left when coach Avery Johnson was fired. Averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds.

31. Shawn Occeus, 6-4, 208 pounds, SG, Jr., Northeastern

It's unclear whether Occeus will be a grad transfer, but if he does go that direction, he'll be a solid two-way player at his next stop. Averaged 9.9 points.

32. Quinton Adlesh, 6-0, 195 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Columbia

Committed to USC

Averaged 13.5 points and shot 37.2 percent from 3.

33. Haanif Cheatham, 6-5, 195 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Florida Gulf Coast

Has played just 15 games total since the 2016-17 season, but has been a productive scorer at both his stops. Averaged 13.2 points through 10 games this past season.

34. Matt Milon, 6-5, 195 pounds, SG, RS Jr., William & Mary

Another one of the several players who left the Tribe following coach Tony Shaver's firing, Milon shot better than 40 percent from 3 and averaged 13.0 points.

35. Donnell Gresham, 6-1, 203 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Northeastern

Gresham brought a little bit of everything to a good Northeastern team, making perimeter shots, distributing and rebounding. Averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 rebounds and shot 37.9 percent from 3.

36. Matt Ryan, 6-8, 209 pounds, SF, RS Jr., Vanderbilt

A shooter with size, Ryan saw his 3-point percentage drop to 32.8 percent this past season. Still averaged 8.1 points.

37. Jeantal Cylla, 6-7, 215 pounds, SF, RS Jr., UNC Wilmington

The Florida native can stretch the floor a bit and has a variety of levels in pursuit. Averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

38. Dominik Olejniczak, 7-0, 255 pounds, C, RS Jr., Ole Miss

He started his career at Drake and didn't put up big numbers at Ole Miss, but he is a 7-footer who can fill a role. Averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.

39. K.J. Lawson, 6-8, 210 pounds, F, RS Jr., Kansas

The older brother of Kansas forward Dedric Lawson, K.J. didn't quite make the expected impact, but he is versatile. He averaged 3.1 points for the Jayhawks last season.

40. Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey, 6-4, 191 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Tenn. St.

The Memphis native has good size for his position and can shoot it from the perimeter. Averaged 14.3 points and shot 38.1 percent from 3.

41. Brandon Boyd, 6-0, 180 pounds, PG, RS Jr., Idaho State

Boyd entered the transfer portal after coach Bill Evans was fired. Averaged 14.2 points and 3.6 assists.

42. Brandonn Kamga, 6-5, 215 pounds, SG, RS Jr., High Point

Another redshirt junior leaving High Point, Kamga averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 35.1 percent from 3-point range.

43. Kareem South, 6-2, 185 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

South has had some high majors reach out, as well as others. Averaged 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds, shooting 36.7 percent from 3.

44. Deng Geu, 6-8, 215 pounds, PF, RS Jr., North Dakota State

His per-40 numbers are excellent: 21.0 points and 10.7 rebounds. He only played 18.3 minutes per game but averaged 9.6 points and 4.9 rebounds.

45. Jonathan Laurent, 6-6, 215 pounds, F, RS Jr., UMass

The former Rutgers forward showed some perimeter range this past season at UMass. Averaged 9.5 points and 5.0 rebounds, shooting 46.7 percent from 3.

46. Deion James, 6-8, 215 pounds, PF, RS Jr., Colorado State

James sat out this past season, but he provided solid scoring and rebounding in 2017-18. Averaged 10.4 points and 5.3 rebounds.

47. Anthony Bonner, 6-8, 215 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Colorado State

Committed to Missouri State

Bonner has good size and can really shoot it from the perimeter. He has shot better than 40 percent from 3 in each of the past two seasons, and he averaged 11.2 points this past season.

48. Malik Ellison, 6-6, 215 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Pittsburgh

After stops at St. John's and Pittsburgh, Ellison is headed elsewhere. Averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

49. Edric Dennis, 6-0, 190 pounds, SG, RS Jr., UT Arlington

Dennis sat out one season after transferring from Jackson State, then averaged 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. He hit the 30-point mark twice, and he will bring scoring to his next stop.

50. Nisre Zouzoua, 6-2, 200 pounds, SG, RS Jr., Nevada

Zouzoua averaged just 1.3 points this past season at Nevada, but he could thrive if he drops down a level again. Was a big-time scorer at Bryant, averaging 20.3 points in 2016-17.

Next in line: Aaron Falzon, Northwestern; Daniel Giddens, Alabama; Matt Freeman, Oklahoma; Barret Benson, Northwestern; Javan White, Clemson; Isaiah White, Maine; Jalone Friday, Abilene Christian; JoJo Anderson, Nevada; Joe Hugley, Central Connecticut; Preston Parks, Tennessee-Martin; Donnell Gresham, Northeastern; Curtis Cobb, UMass