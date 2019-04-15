Marquette losing Hauser brothers to transfer

In a huge blow to Marquette's preseason top-five hopes, the Golden Eagles announced Monday that forwards Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser would be transferring out of the program.

Sam Hauser told ESPN that he and his brother are planning to go to the same school.

Sam Hauser has made at least 40 percent of his 3-pointers in all three of his college seasons. AP Photo/Darren Hauck

Sam Hauser will have to sit one year before playing his final season because he will not be a graduate transfer. Joey Hauser will have three years of eligibility after sitting out next season.

"We are thankful for all that Sam and Joey contributed to our program and University during their time at Marquette and wish them the best of luck in the future," head coach Steve Wojciechowski said in a statement. "We have a tremendous group of returning players and are extremely excited about the upcoming season and future of our program."

Sam, a 6-foot-8 junior, averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds this season. He shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range, marking the third season in a row he's made at least 40 percent of his 3-pointers.

Joey, a 6-foot-9 freshman, averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first season at Marquette. He also shot 42.5 percent from 3.

Both players are officially in the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

With leading scorer Markus Howard back, Wojciechowski expected to have one of the best teams in the country next season. Without the Hausers, the Golden Eagles will likely fall toward the back end of the preseason top 25.

Meanwhile, the Hausers will be two of the most sought-after transfers on the market.