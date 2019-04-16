Sources: Va. Tech's Blackshear mulling transfer

Virginia Tech power forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Blackshear is expected to be eligible as a graduate transfer and could therefore play immediately next season. He played three seasons at Virginia Tech and took a medical redshirt for the 2016-17 season due to a leg injury.

Blackshear will be the most sought-after graduate transfer on the market if he indeed decides to leave. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this past season and was a force inside for the Hokies over the final month. He tallied five double-doubles in their final 10 games, including 18 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists in Tech's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

Buzz Williams left Virginia Tech to become the head coach at Texas A&M earlier this month. Williams was replaced at Tech by Wofford's Mike Young.