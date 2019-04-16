        <
        >

          Sources: Va. Tech's Blackshear mulling transfer

          2:43 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Virginia Tech power forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

          Blackshear is expected to be eligible as a graduate transfer and could therefore play immediately next season. He played three seasons at Virginia Tech and took a medical redshirt for the 2016-17 season due to a leg injury.

          Blackshear will be the most sought-after graduate transfer on the market if he indeed decides to leave. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 14.9 points and 7.5 rebounds this past season and was a force inside for the Hokies over the final month. He tallied five double-doubles in their final 10 games, including 18 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists in Tech's Sweet 16 loss to Duke.

          Buzz Williams left Virginia Tech to become the head coach at Texas A&M earlier this month. Williams was replaced at Tech by Wofford's Mike Young.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices