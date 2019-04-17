Old Dominion extends Jones through 2023-24

Old Dominion has extended coach Jeff Jones' contract another two years, athletic director Wood Selig announced Tuesday. The new deal will keep Jones with ODU through the 2023-24 season.

Jones is 140-67 in six years with the Monarchs. ODU finished 26-8 this past season, won its first Conference USA title and went to the NCAA tournament for the first time in eight seasons.

"During the last five seasons, ODU men's basketball has excelled nationally," Selig said Tuesday. "The continuity that Coach Jones will provide ODU during these next five years in what has become a very unstable world in intercollegiate basketball is a true asset to our student-athletes, our University and all of those who support Monarch basketball."

Jones thanked Selig for his vote of confidence and said he is turning his focus to offseason workouts and recruiting.

"I'm optimistic about our team next season. We have a lot of good players returning," Jones said. "I think we'd all like to go dancing again."