Akron grad transfer Utomi headed to USC

Akron graduate transfer Daniel Utomi has committed to USC, he announced via Twitter on Tuesday night.

Utomi will be eligible immediately next season.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 14.2 points and 5.5 rebounds, while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range. He's ranked No. 23 in ESPN's graduate transfer rankings.

Utomi is Andy Enfield's third graduate transfer addition this offseason. The Trojans already picked up commitments from former Columbia guard Quinton Adlesh (13.5 PPG) and former San Jose State guard Noah Baumann (10.8 PPG).