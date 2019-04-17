Cal sophomore G McNeill transferring to SMU

California guard Darius McNeill is transferring to SMU, the sophomore announced on social media Tuesday night.

"At this time, I've decided to transfer from Cal," McNeill said. "I will be coming home to be closer to my mom and my family, which is the most important decision for me.

"After careful consideration and constant prayers with my family, I have decided to commit to Southern Methodist University (SMU)."

McNeill, a Houston native, started 58 games for the Golden Bears over the past two seasons. He averaged 11.0 points per game on 39.1 percent shooting last season. He averaged 11.3 points per game as a freshman.