Sources: Kentucky's Baker in transfer portal

Kentucky redshirt freshman Jemarl Baker has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Baker, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from California, averaged 2.3 points this past season in a reserve role. He spent much of his time in Lexington out with injury. Baker redshirted the 2017-18 season after undergoing knee surgery in October 2017 and then missed the first nine games of the 2018-19 season while recovering.

Baker entered college with a reputation as a perimeter shooter, ranking as an ESPN 100 prospect in the 2017 class. He originally committed to California, but reopened his recruitment after coach Cuonzo Martin left for Missouri.

If Baker leaves, he will be the fourth player to depart John Calipari's program since the end of the season. Freshmen Tyler Herro and Keldon Johnson and sophomore PJ Washington all entered their names in the NBA draft. The Wildcats did add Bucknell graduate transfer Nate Sestina and are still in pursuit of available transfers and recruits.