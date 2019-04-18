Kansas files appeal of De Sousa ban to NCAA

Kansas has filed its appeal to the NCAA regarding the ongoing suspension of forward Silvio De Sousa, the school announced Thursday.

In February, De Sousa was ruled ineligible through the 2019-20 season. He had not played for the Jayhawks since October, when former Adidas consultant T.J. Gassnola testified in federal court that he paid $2,500 to De Sousa's guardian, Fenny Falmagne.

The NCAA's decision drew outrage from coach Bill Self, who called the punishment "mean-spirited and vindictive," and athletic director Jeff Long, who said his faith in the NCAA was "shaken" by the process.

Kansas had said in February that it planned to appeal the ruling.

De Sousa was a key reserve in Kansas' run to the Final Four in 2018, when he averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

Information from ESPN's Jeff Borzello and The Associated Press was used in this report.