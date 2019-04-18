NC State adds Lehigh's Andree as grad transfer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Lehigh's Pat Andree is headed to NC State as a graduate transfer for next season.

In a social media post, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward said he will graduate in May then join Kevin Keatts' Wolfpack squad. Andree would have one year of eligibility in Raleigh.

Andree averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range over the past two seasons.

NC State will lose leading scorer Torin Dorn (14.0 PPG) and starting big man Wyatt Walker, while junior point guard Markell Johnson has declared for the NBA draft but left open the possibility of returning to school.

Nebraska guard Thomas Allen announced earlier this month that he would transfer to NC State, though the sophomore must sit out next season unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA.