Tech's Culver, Big 12's top player, entering draft

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Big 12 player of the year Jarrett Culver has declared for the NBA draft after helping lead his hometown Texas Tech Red Raiders to the two deepest NCAA tournament runs in school history.

Culver made the announcement Thursday, 10 days after the Red Raiders finished their season with an overtime loss to Virginia in the national championship game. Tech went to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time last season, when Culver was a freshman.

I want to thank God and my family for the talent to play this game and always supporting me.



Thank you Texas Tech, my coaches & teammates, and Lubbock. We did things people thought weren't possible because of you. 🙏🏽



It's time to take the next step, always a Red Raider❗️#4To1 pic.twitter.com/OrH5M64qkQ — jarrett culver (@jarrettc08) April 18, 2019

This season, Culver led Texas Tech with 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game as the Red Raiders set a school record with 31 wins. He is No. 6 in the ESPN 100 prospect rankings.

Under new NCAA rules, the sophomore can sign with an agent and still return to school if he chooses. Culver has until May 29 to make a final decision. The draft is June 20.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.