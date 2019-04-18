Source: Texas Tech's Moore hits transfer portal

Texas Tech Red Raiders freshman Khavon Moore, a former top-50 recruit, has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Moore, a 6-foot-7 forward, played just two minutes this season due to injury. He broke his leg during his senior season in high school and missed the first two months of the season. Moore then played two minutes in a January loss to Iowa State, and the school announced a few weeks later that he would be shut down for the season and pursue a medical redshirt.

The Georgia native was Texas Tech's highest-ranked recruit since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007, and the first ESPN 100 prospect to commit to the Red Raiders since D'walyn Roberts in 2007. Moore was ranked No. 43 in the ESPN 100 for the 2018 class. Tech has since topped that previous record with the signing of 2019 guard Jahmius Ramsey, who is ranked No. 30 in the country.

Texas Tech, which lost in the national championship game to Virginia, will likely lose four starters and its sixth man. Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens, Norense Odiase and Brandone Francis are all seniors, while sophomore wing Jarrett Culver is a projected lottery pick.

Chris Beard and his staff bring in ESPN 100 recruits Ramsey and Terrence Shannon Jr., along with four-star redshirt Kevin McCullar, touted junior college transfer Khalid Thomas and 7-footer Russel Tchewa. The Red Raiders are also expected to be active on the transfer market.