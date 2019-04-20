Western Kentucky C Bassey declares for draft

Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey declared for the NBA draft on Friday.

Bassey does not plan to sign an agent and will retain the option to return to school, according to a Western Kentucky statement.

He has until May 30 to test the draft waters and make a decision about whether to stay in the draft pool.

He is the No. 53 player in ESPN's Top 100 rankings and the No. 10 center.

In his freshman season, Bassey averaged 14.6 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. He scored 25 in a loss to UCF in November and 21 in a win at Arkansas in December.

He was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

Bassey, from Nigeria, is listed at 6-foot-11 and 245 pounds.