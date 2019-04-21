Norvell, WCC's top 3-point shooter, enters draft

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga sophomore guard Zach Norvell Jr. will test the NBA waters.

The school said Saturday that Norvell will submit his name for the NBA draft. While he could return to school, Norvell told ESPN's Ian Begley that he plans to sign with an agent and will seriously consider staying in the draft

Under new NCAA rules, college players can retain the services of an agent during the evaluation process but must end the relationship and withdraw from the draft by May 29 to be eligible to return to school.

A 6-foot-5 guard from Chicago, Norvell started 36 of 37 games in 2019, averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists. He led the West Coast Conference with 97 made 3-pointers and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc.

Norvell averaged 12.7 points as a redshirt freshman in 2017-18. With Norvell playing, the Zags reached the Elite Eight in this year's NCAA tournament and the Sweet 16 the previous season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.