Kansas' Azubuike returning for senior season

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Kansas center Udoka Azubuike will return for his senior season, giving coach Bill Self the 7-foot center he had hoped to build his offense around last season.

Azubuike averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last season. The Jayhawks went on to finish 26-10 and lose in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Azubuike, who led the nation in field-goal percentage as a sophomore, briefly considered heading to the NBA. But the recovery from his wrist injury meant he could not participate in the NBA's draft combine or work out for NBA teams.

The Jayhawks are still putting the finishing touches on this year's recruiting class, and keeping Azubuike in the fold for one more season helps to round out the roster.

Four other players have said they will not return: Quentin Grimes, Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Charlie Moore.