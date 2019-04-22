Ex-Florida forward Stone transferring to Miami

Former Florida forward Keith Stone will transfer to Miami, he announced on Monday.

Stone, who is a native of Deerfield Beach, located just north of Miami, posted a photo of himself in a Hurricanes jersey on social media.

Stone is expected to graduate this summer and will be immediately eligible to play next season.

Stone started 39 of 85 games in four seasons with the Gators. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. He tore the ACL in his left knee in mid-January and missed the rest of the season.

"Keith has been a part of three NCAA tournament teams and a lot of wins," coach Mike White said when Stone announced last month he would transfer. "He has represented the Florida program the right way, and we wish him nothing but the best."

Stone had been benched in favor of freshman Keyontae Johnson at the time of his injury and likely would have found fewer minutes in 2019-20 since White has his best signing class on the way. The group includes highly touted forward Scottie Lewis and point guard Tre Mann.

Florida guards Deaundrae Ballard and Mike Okauru have also put their names into the NCAA's transfer portal.