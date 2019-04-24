Kansas extends deal with Adidas through 2031

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The Kansas Jayhawks and Adidas announced Wednesday an extension of their contract through 2031, despite an FBI investigation centered on the footwear and apparel company that cast a negative light on the university's athletic programs.

The Jayhawks have worn Adidas gear since 2005. The original eight-year agreement was extended by six years through 2019; another extension was put on hold last fall amid the investigation.

The corruption scandal, focused on college basketball, involved former Adidas executive James Gatto and implicated several schools. Kansas became involved last year, when an indictment alleged Gatto and the coach of an Adidas-sponsored AAU team paid prospects to steer them to the Jayhawks.

As part of the fallout, forward Silvio De Sousa was suspended all of last season and the upcoming season. De Sousa has declared for the NBA draft while the school appeals to have him reinstated.

The extension with Adidas covers all 18 programs and more than 460 student-athletes in the Kansas athletic department, and includes footwear, uniforms and other gear.