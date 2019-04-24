LSU, Wade agree to deal with amended clause

Recently reinstated LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade agreed to an amended contract that includes a new stipulation that allows the university to fire him with cause if he's found to have committed Level I or Level II violations.

LSU officials reinstated Wade on April 16, more than a month after he was suspended for not meeting with the school to answer questions about his relationship with aspiring agent Christian Dawkins.

Under the terms of the amended contract, which was obtained by ESPN on Wednesday, Wade also agreed to forfeit a $250,000 performance bonus for this past season. He also agreed not to sue the university if he's fired with cause.

"This amendment to Will Wade's contract represents a strong commitment by Coach Wade to the integrity of the institution and to his continued cooperation in partnership with LSU," said Jason Droddy, LSU's interim vice president for strategic communications, in a statement on Wednesday. "We are pleased we were able to come to this agreement as we move forward in this process."

Sports Illustrated first reported details of Wade's amended contract.

A federal jury convicted Dawkins and two other men in October for their roles in a pay-for-play scheme to influence players to sign with Adidas-sponsored schools.

Dawkins and former Adidas consultant Merl Code are on trial in New York this week for allegedly bribing assistant coaches to sign with Dawkins' fledgling sports management company.

A U.S. District Court judge in New York ruled Friday that defense attorneys could not subpoena Wade and Arizona's Sean Miller to testify during the federal bribery trial. Steven Haney, Dawkins' lead attorney, said he was going to file a motion Thursday morning, asking the judge to reconsider his decision about Miller.

Last month, ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported that in one of the phone calls intercepted by FBI wiretaps, Wade expressed frustration about his inability to close what he described as a "strong-ass offer" for a recruit.

Sources told ESPN that Wade was frustrated with a handler of Javonte Smart, who was then a top-50 recruit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and ultimately signed with the Tigers. After transcripts of the calls were published, LSU suspended Wade on March 8 and named Tony Benford interim head coach. The Tigers clinched the SEC regular-season title the next day with a win over Vanderbilt.