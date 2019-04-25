5-star prospect Juzang will reclassify into 2019

Five-star prospect Johnny Juzang announced Wednesday that he will be reclassifying from 2020 into the 2019 class and attending college in the fall.

Juzang added that he will make his college decision "in the next few weeks."

I will be reclassifying to the class of 2019! pic.twitter.com/iW9GdGtNc0 — Johnny Juzang (@JohnnyJuzang) April 24, 2019

Juzang, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Harvard Westlake High School (California), was ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class. He slotted in as the No. 3 player at his position.

Kentucky and Virginia are likely to be considered the favorites for Juzang. He met with Kentucky coach John Calipari last week, received an offer from the Wildcats and will visit the Lexington campus next week. Juzang's lone official visit thus far was to Virginia in October.