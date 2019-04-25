        <
        >

          5-star prospect Juzang will reclassify into 2019

          8:16 PM ET
          • Jeff BorzelloESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Basketball recruiting insider.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Graduate of University of Delaware.
            Follow on Twitter

          Five-star prospect Johnny Juzang announced Wednesday that he will be reclassifying from 2020 into the 2019 class and attending college in the fall.

          Juzang added that he will make his college decision "in the next few weeks."

          Juzang, a 6-foot-7 small forward from Harvard Westlake High School (California), was ranked No. 19 in the ESPN 100 for the 2020 class. He slotted in as the No. 3 player at his position.

          Kentucky and Virginia are likely to be considered the favorites for Juzang. He met with Kentucky coach John Calipari last week, received an offer from the Wildcats and will visit the Lexington campus next week. Juzang's lone official visit thus far was to Virginia in October.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices