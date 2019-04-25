        <
          Ole Miss basketball legend Neumann dies at 68

          8:59 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Ole Miss basketball legend Johnny Neumann died Tuesday following a lengthy illness, the school announced Wednesday.

          He was 68.

          "We lost one of the all-time greats in Ole Miss history in Johnny Neumann," Rebels coach Kermit Davis said in a statement. "Johnny had one of the most prolific scoring seasons in college basketball during the 1970-71 season. Our thoughts and prayers are with Johnny and his family. Thanks for the great memories!"

          In his one season with the Rebels, the 6-foot-6 Neumann led the nation in scoring with 40.1 points per game and was named to several All-America teams.

          Following the 1971 season, Neumann left Ole Miss to play for the ABA Memphis Tams, and later Indiana, Los Angeles and Utah. He also played and coached overseas.

