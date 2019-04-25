Tar Heels' Woods says he's transferring

North Carolina guard Seventh Woods announced Thursday he is leaving the program and transferring.
"I wouldn't go back and change any decision I've made but I do feel like it's time for a change," Woods' statement read. "... I plan on finishing my academic and basketball career elsewhere."
My three years here at UNC has been nothing short of amazing. Two regular season championships, a National Championship and group of brothers that I would cherish for life. I wouldn't go back and change any decision I've made but I do feel like it's time for a change, with that being said I plan on finishing my academic and basketball career elsewhere. To the coaches, thank you so much for giving me an opportunity and helping me grow as a player and a man. To my teammates.... y'all know what's up 😢 I love y'all forever and will always cherish what we have been through and accomplished as a group. To any and everyone who has help me overcome the struggles throughout my college career, I am forever thankful. I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and the best is yet to come ! - The pain you have been feeling, can't compare to the JOY that is coming" 🖤✌🏾
Woods entered college with plenty of hype, as a top-100 recruit and YouTube sensation due to his dunking exploits. His viral videos were generating millions of views when he was as young as 14 years old.
But Woods never found a consistent role during his three years at North Carolina, and averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 assists last season. Despite the Tar Heels losing their top five scorers, Woods was unlikely to see an increased role next season, as Carolina added No. 1 guard recruit Cole Anthony and ESPN 100 guard Anthony Harris earlier this week.