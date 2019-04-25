Vanderbilt signs Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Famer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse's first signee as Vanderbilt's head coach is the son of a Hall of Famer.

Vanderbilt announced Thursday that Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen, has signed a letter of intent to play for the Commodores.

The 6-foot-1 point guard out of Sierra Canyon High School (California) is considered a four-star prospect by ESPN. He played for the Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the 23-game season. He also racked up 1.1 steals per game, while making just over 30 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Pippen Jr.'s father won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and played in seven NBA All-Star Games. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2010 and currently works as an NBA analyst for ESPN.

Pippen Jr. verbally committed to Vanderbilt in January, when Bryce Drew was still coaching the Commodores. His decision to sign with Vanderbilt comes after Drew was fired and Stackhouse was hired.

Stackhouse said in a university release that "Scotty is a dynamic point guard who has the ability and poise to make an immediate impact on our roster."

Drew was fired March 22 after Vanderbilt went 9-23 and closed the season with 20 straight losses. Vanderbilt announced April 5 it had hired Stackhouse, who had been working as a Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach.

